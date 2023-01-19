Aaron Cox Sells 36,148 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Stock

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) CFO Aaron Cox sold 36,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.17, for a total value of $4,090,869.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,348.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $112.95 on Thursday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $57.84 and a 1-year high of $117.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 46.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.16.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.25. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $925.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.93 million. On average, research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.8% in the second quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.3% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 7,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.6% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.8% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HZNP shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $138.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $101.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

