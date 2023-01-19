Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Insider James O. Etheredge Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,430,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,512.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Accenture Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $277.90 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.95 and a 12 month high of $360.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $281.13 and a 200-day moving average of $282.17. The company has a market capitalization of $175.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen dropped their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in Accenture by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

