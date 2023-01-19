Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised Activision Blizzard from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. MKM Partners raised Activision Blizzard from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $92.72.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $74.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.47. Activision Blizzard has a 1 year low of $70.94 and a 1 year high of $83.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,459,000 after purchasing an additional 20,262 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 61,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 89,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,877,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

