Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $200.00.

AYI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird cut Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AYI opened at $173.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.54. Acuity Brands has a 1-year low of $142.71 and a 1-year high of $207.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insider Activity

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $997.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.46 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 9.11%. Acuity Brands’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. Analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 2,211 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $385,399.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,429.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 2,211 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $385,399.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,429.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 4,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total value of $739,573.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,856 shares in the company, valued at $2,941,540.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AYI. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Acuity Brands by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,982,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $564,568,000 after buying an additional 25,598 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,395,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Acuity Brands by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,850,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc operates as an industrial technology company, which engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. It operates through the Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls and Intelligent Spaces Group segments. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.