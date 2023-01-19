Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Adams Resources & Energy Stock Performance

Shares of AE stock opened at $49.30 on Wednesday. Adams Resources & Energy has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $51.50.

Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: crude oil marketing, transportation and storage, tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals, pressurized gases, asphalt and dry bulk, and pipeline transportation, terminalling and storage of crude oil.

