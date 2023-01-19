Ademir Sarcevic Sells 846 Shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Stock

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total value of $92,535.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,342,639.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ademir Sarcevic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Ademir Sarcevic sold 731 shares of Standex International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total value of $74,598.55.

On Thursday, November 10th, Ademir Sarcevic sold 800 shares of Standex International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $83,200.00.

Standex International Stock Performance

SXI stock opened at $111.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.43 and a 200-day moving average of $94.90. Standex International Co. has a 12-month low of $79.02 and a 12-month high of $112.26.

Standex International Increases Dividend

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.60. The company had revenue of $180.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.10 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 8.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Standex International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SXI. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Standex International in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Standex International by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 612,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,764,000 after purchasing an additional 81,792 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Standex International by 187.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 112,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,254,000 after purchasing an additional 73,508 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Standex International by 371.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 38,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Standex International by 97.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 33,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Standex International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

