Adrian Rawcliffe Sells 10,057 Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Stock

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 10,057 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total transaction of $18,706.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,351 shares in the company, valued at $24,832.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Adrian Rawcliffe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 12th, Adrian Rawcliffe sold 18,763 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $32,084.73.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Adrian Rawcliffe sold 5,073 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $8,573.37.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ADAP stock opened at $1.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.74. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Adaptimmune Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ADAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 998.26% and a negative return on equity of 112.16%. The company had revenue of $7.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADAP. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 959,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 532,016 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $510,000. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 9,320,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,020,000 after acquiring an additional 210,804 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,330,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 160,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,789,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 109,999 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $1.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

