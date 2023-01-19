ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) EVP Daniel Bresingham Sells 257,959 Shares

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) EVP Daniel Bresingham sold 257,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $2,476,406.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,776,114 shares in the company, valued at $17,050,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ADT Stock Performance

NYSE:ADT opened at $9.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of -233.00 and a beta of 1.79. ADT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The security and automation business reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADT Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADT

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -350.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADT in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADT in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADT in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ADT in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ADT in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of ADT in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

ADT Company Profile

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

Further Reading

