Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Advaxis Stock Up 33.2 %
Shares of ADXS opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.15. Advaxis has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $13.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.68.
Advaxis Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advaxis (ADXS)
- Procter & Gamble Earnings: A Gamble Worth Taking
- Stocks Slide, Economic Report Paints Gloomy Picture For Economy
- What does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Advaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.