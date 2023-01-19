Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Short Interest Down 76.6% in December

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 215,900 shares, a drop of 76.6% from the December 15th total of 924,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 405,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Afya in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Afya in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Afya in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Afya in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Afya in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. 64.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Afya Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of AFYA opened at $14.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.55. Afya has a 1-year low of $8.73 and a 1-year high of $17.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Afya ( NASDAQ:AFYA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Afya had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $110.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.12 million. Equities analysts forecast that Afya will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Afya from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

About Afya

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

