Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Insider Catriona Yale Sells 5,000 Shares

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) insider Catriona Yale sold 5,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total transaction of $252,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,268 shares in the company, valued at $4,106,472.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Catriona Yale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 12th, Catriona Yale sold 5,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $216,150.00.

On Thursday, November 10th, Catriona Yale sold 5,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $197,100.00.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Down 2.7 %

Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $46.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -13.92 and a beta of -0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.67 and its 200-day moving average is $30.68. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $54.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.97 and a quick ratio of 14.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.19). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Institutional Trading of Akero Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 186.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

