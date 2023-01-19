Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,348 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.05% of Alcoa worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 39.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 667,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,424,000 after purchasing an additional 190,523 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter valued at about $3,272,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 1.8% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter valued at about $3,662,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 48.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Alcoa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Alcoa from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Alcoa from $75.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.08.

Alcoa Stock Performance

NYSE AA opened at $53.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of -63.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.63. Alcoa Co. has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 22.27% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

