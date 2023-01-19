Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Alector from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America lowered Alector from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Alector from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALEC. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Alector by 75.3% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Alector by 29.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 11,251 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alector in the third quarter valued at $362,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Alector by 6.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 72,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alector in the second quarter valued at $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALEC stock opened at $8.17 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.66. Alector has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $17.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.86.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.13). Alector had a negative return on equity of 49.19% and a negative net margin of 102.49%. The business had revenue of $14.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Alector will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

