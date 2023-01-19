Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $310.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ALNY. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $239.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $239.95.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $231.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.73 and a beta of 0.50. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $117.58 and a one year high of $242.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $226.06 and its 200-day moving average is $204.77.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by ($1.46). The business had revenue of $264.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.81 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 430.74% and a negative net margin of 123.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.72) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -9.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

