Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Cut to Hold at Truist Financial

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $34.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on COLD. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.50 to $33.50 in a report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.19.

Shares of COLD opened at $30.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $32.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -277.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.70.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $101,524.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,206.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLD. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,724,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,178 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 207.6% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,540,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,310 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 129.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,002,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,644 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,546,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darlington Partners Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 4,130,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

