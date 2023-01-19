AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Czech National Bank acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,026,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in AMETEK by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in AMETEK by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 133,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its position in AMETEK by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 11,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $141.42 on Thursday. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.17 and a fifty-two week high of $147.01. The firm has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AMETEK from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $326,861.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,018.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $326,861.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,018.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total value of $1,420,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,905.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,038 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,848 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc.

