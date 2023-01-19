Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 7.7 %

Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.60. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $9.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.28.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

