Analysts Issue Forecasts for Toyota Motor Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TM)

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Toyota Motor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.06. The consensus estimate for Toyota Motor’s current full-year earnings is $14.16 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Toyota Motor’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $15.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.04 EPS.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $66.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.08 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 7.54%.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Toyota Motor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup downgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Toyota Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,239.71.

Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $145.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $203.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.60. Toyota Motor has a 52 week low of $130.07 and a 52 week high of $206.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.32 and a 200 day moving average of $145.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toyota Motor

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the third quarter valued at $34,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 80.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the second quarter valued at $44,000.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

