Analysts Set Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) PT at $53.33

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.33.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGIO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.6 %

AGIO opened at $28.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.01. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $34.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.48) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,225,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,766,000 after acquiring an additional 21,396 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,401,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,405,000 after buying an additional 214,706 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,986,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,169,000 after buying an additional 256,511 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,411,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,496,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,330,000 after buying an additional 163,817 shares in the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

