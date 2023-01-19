Analysts Set Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Price Target at 30.70

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 30.70.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EDR shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 3,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of 21.58, for a total transaction of 64,847.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 47,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 1,030,099.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 46,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 22.23, for a total transaction of 1,033,917.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 3,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of 21.58, for a total value of 64,847.90. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 47,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,030,099.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 610,820 shares of company stock valued at $13,470,819 in the last three months. Insiders own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Endeavor Group Trading Down 3.9 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,160,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,519,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734,126 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,006,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726,059 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Endeavor Group by 1,060.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,631,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,321,000 after buying an additional 2,405,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG GP A LLC bought a new stake in Endeavor Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,828,000. 36.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EDR opened at 20.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.92. Endeavor Group has a 1 year low of 17.42 and a 1 year high of 33.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 21.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is 21.93.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported 0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.34 by 0.04. The business had revenue of 1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.24 billion. Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 5.73%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

