Analysts Set Expectations for Ashland Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Ashland in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.31. The consensus estimate for Ashland’s current full-year earnings is $6.10 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ashland’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.88 EPS.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Ashland had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 38.77%. The business had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.10 million.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ASH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ashland from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ashland from $143.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Ashland from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.38.

Shares of Ashland stock opened at $110.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.11. Ashland has a 52 week low of $83.29 and a 52 week high of $114.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASH. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Ashland by 1,572.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 378,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,965,000 after purchasing an additional 356,049 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ashland by 258.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 400,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,239,000 after buying an additional 288,683 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ashland by 2,468.7% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 299,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,832,000 after buying an additional 287,553 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ashland by 33.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,027,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,092,000 after buying an additional 259,926 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Ashland by 44.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 582,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,025,000 after buying an additional 178,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.27%.

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

