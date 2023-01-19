Analysts Set Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) Price Target at GBX 199.57

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 199.57 ($2.44).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Serco Group stock opened at GBX 151.70 ($1.85) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 160.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 166.99. The company has a market cap of £1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,166.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.84. Serco Group has a 52-week low of GBX 118.90 ($1.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 199 ($2.43).

In other news, insider Rupert Soames sold 1,885,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.07), for a total value of £3,204,500 ($3,910,311.17).

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

