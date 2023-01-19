Analysts Set Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Target Price at $54.95

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the forty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.25.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHOP. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Get Shopify alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shopify

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 790.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 810 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 978.9% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 2,100.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 352.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 1,680.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE SHOP opened at $39.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 1.93. Shopify has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $112.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.36. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Shopify will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.