Analysts Set TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Price Target at $123.63

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.63.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SNX shares. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

Shares of SNX opened at $107.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.25. TD SYNNEX has a fifty-two week low of $78.86 and a fifty-two week high of $115.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 17.70%.

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total transaction of $62,178.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,789 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,656.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total value of $62,178.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,789 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,656.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Zammit sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,463 shares in the company, valued at $9,688,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,321 shares of company stock worth $2,607,872 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the second quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 143.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the third quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 902.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the third quarter worth $45,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of a range of distribution, systems design, and integration solutions for the technology industry. The firm offers products from original equipment manufacturers as well as suppliers of technologies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan.

