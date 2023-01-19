Analysts Set Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Price Target at $108.00

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.00.

WAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $87.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:WAB opened at $101.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.90. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12 month low of $78.26 and a 12 month high of $105.51.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Announces Dividend

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Research analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.62%.

Insider Activity at Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 1,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $181,626.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,540.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 1,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $181,626.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,540.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fetsko sold 11,624 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $1,162,516.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,120 shares in the company, valued at $3,712,371.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 121.3% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter worth about $366,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 30.4% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

(Get Rating)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.