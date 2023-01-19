ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Position Trimmed by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,346 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,657 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $6,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANSS. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 9,241.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,302,209 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,621,000 after buying an additional 2,277,565 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,857,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,787,000 after buying an additional 517,220 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 175.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 701,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,802,000 after buying an additional 446,716 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 629.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 420,103 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,137,000 after buying an additional 362,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 221.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,120,000 after buying an additional 161,500 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS Stock Performance

ANSS opened at $251.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.53. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.23 and a 1 year high of $345.64. The stock has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 23.13%. The firm had revenue of $472.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANSS. StockNews.com started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ANSYS from $319.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on ANSYS from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on ANSYS from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on ANSYS from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.64.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

