Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVIP) Short Interest Update

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVIP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 2,100.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Applied UV Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AUVIP opened at $17.35 on Thursday. Applied UV has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $25.79.

Applied UV Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2188 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.13%.

About Applied UV

Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, and commercializes technology that addresses air purification and infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Disinfection and Hospitality segments.

