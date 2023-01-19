Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in General Mills by 0.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,907,000 after purchasing an additional 75,902 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,662,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,165,000 after buying an additional 126,490 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in General Mills by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,147,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,351,000 after buying an additional 56,421 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 4.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,739,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,632,000 after buying an additional 196,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in General Mills by 3.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,575,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,228,000 after acquiring an additional 143,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insider Activity at General Mills

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $734,602.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,625.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,829 shares of company stock worth $9,076,630 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Price Performance

General Mills Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $78.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $46.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.27. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GIS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.57.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.