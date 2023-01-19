Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 210.6% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 79.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.27.

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $335,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,681.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSX opened at $102.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.65. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $73.85 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.41.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.48. The company had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.68 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 19.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

