Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:ARCK) Short Interest Update

Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:ARCK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 1,371.4% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 54,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Institutional Trading of Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $1,965,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $470,000. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I by 111.9% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 370,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 195,778 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 191,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I in the second quarter valued at $205,000. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I Stock Performance
ARCK opened at $11.90 on Thursday. Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $15.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.42.
Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I Company Profile
Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar Business Combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify acquisition opportunities in the biopharmaceutical sector.
See Also
