Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ACGL. Barclays raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com cut Arch Capital Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.43.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $63.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $41.05 and a 12-month high of $64.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 13.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, Director Brian S. Posner purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $2,854,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,723,099.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $70,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $400,855,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,106,000. Czech National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,718,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 260,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,385,000 after acquiring an additional 127,636 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 94,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

See Also

