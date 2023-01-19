Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Receives $9.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

ARCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcos Dorados

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Arcos Dorados by 12.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,962,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $178,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435,111 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Arcos Dorados by 15.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,533,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,047,000 after acquiring an additional 600,593 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Arcos Dorados by 2.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,688,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,311,000 after acquiring an additional 45,472 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Arcos Dorados by 29.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,481,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,986,000 after acquiring an additional 338,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Arcos Dorados during the third quarter valued at $8,492,000. Institutional investors own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARCO opened at $8.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Arcos Dorados has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $8.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.43.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 59.43%. The firm had revenue of $916.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.48 million. Research analysts expect that Arcos Dorados will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arcos Dorados

(Get Rating)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

See Also

