Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.25.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARCT shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Arcturus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ARCT stock opened at $18.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $503.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.66 and its 200 day moving average is $17.16. Arcturus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $31.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.68. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 284.78% and a negative return on equity of 80.43%. The firm had revenue of $13.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 million. Research analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Magda Marquet bought 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,996.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,956. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcturus Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCT. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 7,072 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 3,039.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 339,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after buying an additional 328,574 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1,096.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 60,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 55,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,336,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,812,000 after buying an additional 143,162 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

