Ares Management Llc Acquires 330,000 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 330,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $458,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 51,001,580 shares in the company, valued at $70,892,196.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Ares Management stock opened at $77.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $86.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 87.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.29.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $609.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 274.16%.

Several analysts have commented on ARES shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Ares Management to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Management

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 2,395.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Articles

