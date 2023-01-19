Ares Management Llc Purchases 330,000 Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Stock

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 330,000 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $458,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,001,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,892,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE:CCO opened at $1.33 on Thursday. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $4.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 2.28.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $602.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.35 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.25 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.65 to $1.10 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 67.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 9,181 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

