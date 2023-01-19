Aries Wealth Management Sells 263 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Aries Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.67.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock opened at $177.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.72. The company has a market capitalization of $342.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $122.84 and a 1-year high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

