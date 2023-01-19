Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Bought by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANET. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 596.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 785,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,594,000 after buying an additional 672,287 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 186.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 937,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,917,000 after buying an additional 610,950 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 10.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,724,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,652,000 after buying an additional 553,782 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 465.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 444,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,964,000 after purchasing an additional 366,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.79.

Arista Networks Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ANET opened at $115.00 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $143.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.99. The company has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.30.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total transaction of $2,293,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,054.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total transaction of $2,293,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,054.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total transaction of $125,195.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,171 shares of company stock worth $11,613,443 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.