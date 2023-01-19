Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) PT Lowered to $155.00 at Piper Sandler

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ANET. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.79.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Price Performance

NYSE ANET opened at $115.00 on Tuesday. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $143.57. The company has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.99.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 29.63%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total value of $125,195.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total transaction of $125,195.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total value of $2,293,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,054.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,171 shares of company stock worth $11,613,443 in the last three months. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 172.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 415.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.