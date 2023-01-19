ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ARMOUR Residential REIT to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. B. Riley reduced their price target on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Shares of NYSE ARR opened at $6.06 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.21. The firm has a market cap of $800.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.14. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $9.68.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARR. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. 50.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

