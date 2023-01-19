Arthur A. Levin Sells 10,000 Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Stock

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) insider Arthur A. Levin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Avidity Biosciences Stock Down 1.2 %
NASDAQ:RNA opened at $21.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of -0.05. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $23.57.
Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 42.97% and a negative net margin of 1,950.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RNA shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $30.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.
Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.
