Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 240,100 shares, an increase of 1,718.9% from the December 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 39.4 days.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of ARESF stock opened at $7.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.63. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $11.00.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0367 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 6.69%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust
Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.
Featured Stories
