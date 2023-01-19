Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 240,100 shares, an increase of 1,718.9% from the December 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 39.4 days.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of ARESF stock opened at $7.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.63. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0367 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 6.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

ARESF has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$12.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

