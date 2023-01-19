Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Price Target Cut to $224.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $242.00 to $224.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a hold rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $234.83.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $195.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $217.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.39. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 65.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.01. Aspen Technology has a twelve month low of $135.48 and a twelve month high of $263.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.89. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $250.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Technology news, VP F G. Hammond sold 2,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.75, for a total transaction of $558,256.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,152 shares in the company, valued at $4,509,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AZPN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,331.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 170,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,165,000 after acquiring an additional 158,420 shares during the last quarter. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aspen Technology

(Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.