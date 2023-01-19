Assetmark Inc. Buys 3,437 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 280.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 166.4% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SWK opened at $87.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.70. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.24 and a twelve month high of $191.08.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $424,038.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.42.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

