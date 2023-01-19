Assetmark Inc. Buys 4,269 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Carrier Global by 10.9% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 10,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Selway Asset Management increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 25,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CARR shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.62.

Carrier Global Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $43.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.33. The company has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $50.29.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 17.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $4,468,190.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

