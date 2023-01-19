Assetmark Inc. Buys 5,218 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Unity Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 74.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on U. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Unity Software from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $60.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unity Software

Unity Software Stock Performance

In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $25,527.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 432,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,868,221.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Unity Software news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 11,853 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $423,033.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 680,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,299,108.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $25,527.91. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 432,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,868,221.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,330 shares of company stock valued at $2,431,296. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of U opened at $30.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 2.05. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.22 and a twelve month high of $119.74.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $322.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.33 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 63.17% and a negative return on equity of 26.00%. On average, analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.