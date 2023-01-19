Assetmark Inc. Cuts Stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,548,925 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWSA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of News by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 68,042,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,105,000 after acquiring an additional 12,921,681 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of News by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,110,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of News by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,216,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,541,000 after acquiring an additional 210,486 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of News by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 16,452,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,335,000 after acquiring an additional 223,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of News by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,056,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,413,000 after acquiring an additional 97,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of News to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, News has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $18.87 on Thursday. News Co. has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $23.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.27.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. News had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.

News Company Profile



News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

