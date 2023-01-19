Assetmark Inc. Has $815,000 Stock Holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the third quarter worth $1,614,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 4.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 23.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 56.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 92,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 33,531 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 35.8% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GMAB. Citigroup cut Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. William Blair initiated coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on Genmab A/S to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. DNB Markets cut Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $632.12.

NASDAQ GMAB opened at $39.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $26.19 and a 52 week high of $47.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.48.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $553.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.10 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 46.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

