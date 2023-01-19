Assetmark Inc. Has $919,000 Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 14.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 99.3% in the third quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.4% in the third quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 66.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MPWR shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.20.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $397.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $399.90. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.69 and a 12-month high of $541.39. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $495.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.45 million. On average, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.04%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.33, for a total value of $540,607.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 272,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,483,975.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $337,788.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 256,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,091,902.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.33, for a total value of $540,607.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 272,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,483,975.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,306 shares of company stock worth $32,829,469. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

