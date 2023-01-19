Assetmark Inc. Increases Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 59.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,254 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,464,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,102,444,000 after buying an additional 148,634 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,635,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,450,000 after buying an additional 417,485 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,864,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,874,000 after buying an additional 140,270 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,606,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,733,000 after buying an additional 319,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Sealed Air by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,157,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,512,000 after purchasing an additional 202,073 shares during the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SEE shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

In other Sealed Air news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.33 per share, for a total transaction of $44,330.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 46,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,338.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Zubaid Ahmad purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,544.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,544. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.33 per share, with a total value of $44,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 46,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,072,338.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $54.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83. Sealed Air Co. has a 52 week low of $41.24 and a 52 week high of $70.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.20.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Sealed Air had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 292.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food segment and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

