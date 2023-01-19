Assetmark Inc. Takes $692,000 Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Post by 84.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Post in the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Post during the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Post during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Post by 14.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Post alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Post news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $188,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,219 shares in the company, valued at $680,462.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $188,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,219 shares in the company, valued at $680,462.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 2,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $202,483.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,741,096.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,511 shares of company stock worth $418,501. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Post Stock Performance

Shares of POST stock opened at $92.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.85 and a 200 day moving average of $88.39. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.83 and a 52 week high of $96.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. Post had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Post from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Post from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Post currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.14.

Post Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.